Alleged land fraud: FCTA official refutes claims of running from justice

The Director of Investigations and Prosecution at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Joseph Eriki, has dismissed reports suggesting that he is evading justice in connection with an alleged land fraud case before an FCT High Court sitting in Garki.

Speaking through his lead counsel, Elaigwu Apeh, after appearing before Justice Suleiman Belgore on Wednesday, Eriki stated that all necessary legal applications had been duly made in accordance with the law.

The court had issued a bench warrant for Eriki’s arrest last week after he failed to appear and enter a plea on a nine-count charge brought by the Federal Government against him and 11 others in a disputed land matter.

Other defendants include Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, Surajo Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael, alongside five companies: Super Structure Limited, Bonatec Electrical Company Limited, Weatherfield Engineering Marine Services Limited, and Asher Information Services Limited.

The Federal Government alleged that Eriki and the other defendants conspired between 2019 and 2024 to defraud Etha Ventures Limited of plots 461 to 470 and 486 to 496 located in Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja.

They are accused of using forged land documents to carry out the fraud, which contravenes Section 366 of the Penal Code, 2009, and is punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.

Relying on Section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the prosecution applied for the bench warrant to compel the defendants’ attendance in court.

Counsel to the third defendant, Mr Eriki, explained: “We made two applications. One, for staying the bench warrants, setting aside the bench warrants, and staying the proceedings pending when proper service or the process has been served.

“In the wisdom of the court, there is a need for them to appear by the nurse’s agenda, which is 23 June. So, we will make an effort and we will also like those applications to be considered too.

“If you don’t follow the law, then that is the issue. However, as they say, we are not running from justice. We have good defence.”

In a brief ruling, Justice Suleiman Belgore directed the defendants’ counsel to file proper applications ahead of the next hearing date, scheduled for 23 June 2025.

