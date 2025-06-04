Anambra guber: Political parties to commence campaigns from June 11 — INEC

… releases final list of 16 eligible candidates, running mates

Ahead of November 8 conduct of governorship elections in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that political parties can commence campaigns, effective from June 11, 2025, to sway votes of the electorate in the south-east state.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement which cautioned candidates and their supporters against inflammatory remarks or physical attacks on their supporters, equally admonished the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo and his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to allow opponents “access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings, ” in deference to provisions of the Electoral Act.

“In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 11th June 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 6th November 2025.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings. For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.”

The statement which revealed that full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded on its website and social media platforms for public information, further advised political parties to be guided “that no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.”

Olumekun disclosed that two of the political parties have nominated female candidates. They are the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

