FCT flags off 3,530 textbooks, 357 devices for 35 schools

The FCT Education Secretariat has commenced the distribution of 3,530 copies of Let’s Read textbooks and 357 digital learning devices to 35 public primary schools participating in the EIDU Digital Learning Programme.

The flag-off ceremony was held on Wednesday at Government Secondary School, Life Camp, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the FCT Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayo, said the exercise was another step towards improving access to quality education, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, and preparing children for a digital world.

Hayo said the program supports more than 10,000 learners, with 357 digital learning devices already delivered to participating schools.

“These figures represent more than the distribution of books and digital devices. They represent opportunities for children to improve their reading abilities, develop confidence, acquire essential knowledge, and build a stronger foundation for lifelong learning,” he said.

He described the EIDU Digital Learning Programme as a commendable intervention that demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships in addressing critical challenges in the education system.

He stressed that the ability to read and understand was fundamental to every child’s educational journey, adding that children who develop good reading skills early are better positioned to understand other subjects, communicate effectively, think critically and participate meaningfully in society.

He said this was why the distribution of the Let’s Read textbooks was particularly important, but warned that providing textbooks and digital devices alone was not enough.

“We must ensure that these resources are properly utilised by teachers and pupils to achieve measurable improvements in learning outcomes,” he said.

Hayo urged teachers and school administrators to take ownership of the intervention, integrate the materials into their instructional activities and ensure that every pupil benefits.

He acknowledged EIDU and its partners for their commitment, saying the government could not work in isolation in its quest to provide quality education.

Addressing school administrators, he said: “Ensure that all textbooks and digital learning devices are properly accounted for, protected and put to effective use.”

To teachers, he said, “Embrace digital learning, improve your instructional methods, and make reading an integral part of everyday classroom activities.”

He urged parents and guardians to “Encourage your children to read regularly, support their learning at home, and work closely with their teachers.”

Addressing the pupils, he said, “Take advantage of this opportunity. Read your books, explore the learning resources available to you, and remain committed to your studies.”

Hayo said the progress recorded through the program underscored the importance of collaboration among government, development partners, education stakeholders, and communities in building an inclusive, technology-driven, and quality education system.