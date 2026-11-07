Power Minister promises restoration in 48-72 hours as outages hit Lagos, FCT

The Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Tegbe, has attributed the current power outages in four states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station, gas supply constraints and sabotage of key transmission lines.

Tegbe, in an update on the power situation, said he was aware of the strain the outages had placed on households and businesses in the affected states.

“I am aware of the strain that the current outages have placed on households and businesses in four affected states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

The Minister explained that planned maintenance at Egbin and constraints in gas supply to some thermal power stations had reduced the amount of electricity available on the national grid.

He said grid operators had, therefore, implemented load shedding in some areas to manage the shortfall.

Tegbe added that sabotage of key transmission lines had also restricted the use of alternative routes to supply some locations, especially Lagos.

“Sabotage of key transmission lines has also restricted the use of alternative routes to supply some of locations, especially Lagos,” he stated.

On restoration, the Minister said his team was working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units coming back online within the next 48 to 72 hours.

“My team and I are working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units coming back online within the next 48 to 72 hours,” Tegbe said.

He disclosed that the Ministry was also working with operators to improve gas supply and accelerate repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

Tegbe thanked everyone affected for their patience and promised further updates as supply is gradually restored.

“I thank everyone affected for their patience and will provide further updates as supply is gradually restored,” he said.