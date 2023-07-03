The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), on Monday raised alarm over the outbreak of diphtheria disease in some parts of Abuja, with one fatality already recorded because of the disease.

Diphtheria is said to be “A serious infection caused by strains, which can lead to difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death”

The Director, FCT Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahman said already results of samples taken from suspected cases in a village close to Adede have established the breakout.

He noted that a household of four persons had been identified in the area, while some of the results came positive, one of the family members, an infant of about four years also died of the disease.

Abdulrahman cautioned residents on personal hygiene, advising them to report any strange symptoms, especially relating to their respiratory health.

He said, “Two weeks ago we got information from a community within the FCT of about 8 suspected cases which triggered our team to pick some samples which were taken to the National Reference Laboratory Gaduwa and the NCDC. As at Friday afternoon the results came out. Out of the eight suspected cases, one came out positive.”

According to him, the disease had been established in about three states across the country, earlier this year.

He added that, “As we are all aware, precisely in January this year, a national alert was sent out on the outbreak of Diptheria in about three states, Lagos, Kano and Ondo respectively.

“That triggered a national response and the NCDC which is the flagship of disease outbreak and response in the country, sent out a letter to all the states and the FCT.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care, Dr. Yahaya Vatsa said people most at risk are the unvaccinated ones and lives in crowded areas and/or where there is poor sanitation.

According to him: “The symptoms of the disease include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty breathing. Diphtheria spreads easily between people through direct contact with infected people, droplets from coughing or sneezing and contact with contaminated clothing and objects, thereby underscoring the importance of hygiene and environmental sanitation in the prevention.





“To reduce the risk of contracting the disease, FCT residents are hereby advised to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with three (3) doses of the pentavalent vaccine as recommended in the National childhood immunisation schedule.

“The FCTA through the Primary Health Care Board has concluded plans to revaccinate all children 14yrs and below in the affected community with the appropriate vaccines, irrespective of their previous vaccination status. (6wks – 4yrs will receive Pentavalent Vaccine, while 4yrs – 14yrs will receive Td vaccine) There will be RI intensification exercise across the 6 Area Councils with increased access to the Routine Immunization services beyond the over 400 Health Care Facilities offering immunization in the FCT with the regular conduct of outreach services, taking the vaccines to where people live and work.

“Individuals with any of the signs and symptoms suggestive of diphtheria should isolate themselves and notify the FCT Disease Surveillance Notification Officer (DSNO), and/or the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) through our FCT Call Center toll-free lines.Close contacts with the confirmed case of diphtheria are being closely monitored with prophylactic antibiotics,” he explained.

