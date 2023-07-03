In a statement released on Monday in Minna, the Executive Secretary mentioned that the pilgrims were deeply grateful for the governor’s gesture.

Governor Bago had provided financial assistance to each of the 3,710 pilgrims from the state to alleviate their hardships while in the Holy Land.

Governor Umaru Bago assured the people of Niger State that the state government would implement measures to improve the conditions for pilgrims starting next year.

The Governor also promised to renovate the Niger State Hajj transit camp to make it more livable and suitable for the state’s pilgrims. Additionally, he pledged to modernize the Minna International Airport to meet international standards.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…