The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) to coordinate efforts to contain the ongoing cholera outbreak and prevent further infections and deaths across the territory.

The emergency centre was activated on Wednesday, November 25, as part of measures to strengthen the multisectoral response to the outbreak, particularly ahead of the Yuletide season.

The Director of the Public Health Department, Dr Teresa Nwanchukwu, who represented the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), formally activated the centre.

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The activation brought together key government agencies and development partners, including the Director of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Directorate (RUWASSA), Dr Joyce Chinyere Echoke; representatives of the FCT Water Board, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Jhpiego, Pro-Health International and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The FCT State Epidemiologist, Dr Lawal Lukman Ademola, was appointed Incident Manager to coordinate the implementation of the approved Cholera Incident Action Plan through a multisectoral Incident Management System.

Under the arrangement, response activities will focus on strengthening disease surveillance and active case search, laboratory diagnosis, case management, infection prevention and control, water, sanitation and hygiene interventions, risk communication, community engagement, logistics and vaccination, where appropriate.

The administration said response activities would be intensified in affected communities, while surveillance and preventive measures would be strengthened in other areas considered at risk within the territory.

It urged residents to drink safe water from reliable sources, advising them to boil or appropriately chlorinate water where its safety could not be guaranteed.

Residents were also advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and safe water, particularly after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food, consume properly cooked meals, use sanitary toilet facilities and ensure proper waste disposal.

The FCTA further urged residents experiencing sudden watery diarrhoea, with or without vomiting, to take oral rehydration solution (ORS), where available, and proceed immediately to the nearest health facility for medical attention.

It reaffirmed its commitment to containing the outbreak in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and development partners, while urging residents to comply with public health guidelines and cooperate with health officials.

Residents can report suspected cholera cases and make enquiries through the FCT State Epidemiologist and Incident Manager, Dr Lawal Lukman Ademola, on 09084000085.