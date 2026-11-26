Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has announced plans to revive the moribund Otukpo Burnt Bricks Factory as part of efforts to stimulate industrial growth, create employment and strengthen the state’s economy.

The governor made the promise during the Tinubu-Shettima and Alia-Ode zonal campaign rally in Otukpo on Wednesday evening.

Governor Alia debunked insinuations that he had abandoned the Benue South Senatorial District, pointing to his administration’s projects across the zone, and solicited support for his re-election and that of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Alia said the proposed revival of the factory would provide affordable building materials and employment opportunities, adding that his administration was also exploring the industrial potential of Benue South, particularly its large cassava production capacity.

He disclosed that efforts were also under way to revive the Igumale Cement Factory, assuring the people that his administration would continue to prioritise industrialisation and job creation.

Highlighting the Federal Government’s support, the governor commended President Tinubu for ongoing road projects, particularly the Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo corridor, which he described as a major improvement in connectivity.

He also acknowledged the President’s interventions in security, education and infrastructure, including the establishment of additional military formations across the state, the construction of primary schools, the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo and the award of major road projects linking Benue to neighbouring states.

Governor Alia said the improved security situation, which had seen the number of frontline local government areas decline from 17 to five, was partly attributable to the President’s support, adding that the administration would sustain efforts to enable displaced residents to return to their communities.

On his administration’s scorecard, the governor highlighted the restoration of the Otukpo Waterworks, the revival of Taraku Mills, the establishment of fruit concentrate and Daily Juice factories, the Benue Food Basket Brewery producing Zeva products, and the metal and nail factory, which he said had created employment opportunities for residents.

He also cited the recruitment of 9,700 teachers and announced that the state government would continue to provide free education in public schools from Basic One to Basic Nine.

The governor further disclosed that the state had paid compensation for sections of federal road projects traversing Benue to facilitate their smooth execution, including the Otukpo-Oweto-Nasarawa and Otukpo-Oju-Cross River corridors.

He assured the people of Benue South that he would visit all nine local government areas to interact with them and solicit their support, while urging residents to maintain peace and unity before, during and after the elections.

Governor Alia urged the people to vote for the APC at all levels, describing his administration and that of President Tinubu as a partnership responsible for several ongoing interventions in the state.

In his speech, the Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, who hails from the zone, also reeled out several projects the Alia administration had executed in the senatorial district.

According to him, nearly all the local government areas in the zone are well represented in the administration.

He disclosed that about 147 kilometres of roads were either under construction or awarded in the zone, alongside five-kilometre road projects in each local government headquarters.

Giving details, Dr Ode listed the 52-kilometre Oju road awarded at N26.5 billion, the 43-kilometre Agatu road with two major bridges at N29 billion, the 29-kilometre Igumale-Agila road at N23 billion and the 12-kilometre Ogobia road in Otukpo at N20 billion. He put the administration’s road investment in the zone at approximately N103 billion.

The deputy governor also acknowledged the rehabilitation of the Otukpo Waterworks and ongoing efforts to revive the Otukpo Burnt Bricks and Igumale Cement factories.

The State APC Chairman, Dr Benjamin Omale, called on party members to close ranks and strengthen internal unity ahead of the elections, noting that Benue South had benefited from the Alia administration through appointments, road projects and other infrastructure.

The Director-General of the Tinubu-Alia Campaign Council, Mr Richard Asema, assured that the council would intensify mobilisation for the candidates, while committing to peaceful and violence-free electoral activities.

At the Och’Idoma’s palace, the paramount ruler of Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Chief John Elaigwu, had earlier welcomed the governor and his campaign team to the kingdom, granting them the traditional authority to carry out their campaign activities across Idoma land.