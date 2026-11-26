The Olowu of Kuta, Oba (Dr.) Hammeed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has congratulated three senior officials of the Osun State Government recently reappointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them through improved performance.

The officials are the Secretary to the State Government, Bobagunwa Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye; and the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

In a congratulatory statement issued from his palace, the monarch urged the trio to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities during Adeleke’s second term.

He said their reappointment was an expression of renewed confidence by the governor, adding that they must demonstrate greater commitment and dedication to justify the trust.

Oba Oyelude also congratulated Adeleke on his anticipated second term, wishing him a successful and impactful tenure.

On the political atmosphere ahead of the 2027 general elections, the traditional ruler called on politicians and residents of Osun State to embrace peace, tolerance and restraint.

He urged political actors to shun bitterness, divisive rhetoric and actions capable of threatening the state’s stability, noting that Osun, popularly known as the State of the Living Spring, should not be associated with political rancour.

The monarch prayed for sustained peace, harmony and tranquillity across the state.