The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the 2027 Appropriation Bill, approving a total budget size of ₦1.272 trillion, up from the original figure of ₦1.236 trillion presented to it by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Assembly increased the capital expenditure from the proposed ₦806.874 billion by ₦35.2 billion, representing an increase of 4.36 per cent, bringing the capital component to ₦842.074 billion.

The upward review, according to the legislature, was driven by an increase in the capital expenditure component to accommodate critical projects identified during legislative scrutiny.

The bill was passed during Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola.

Presenting the committee’s report, Okowa-Daramola said the committee arrived at its recommendations after carefully scrutinising budget defence submissions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as reports from the various sub-committees.

The lawmaker, who represents Ika North East in the House, said the committee recommended the retention and approval of the proposed recurrent expenditure of ₦430 billion, while proposing an increase in the capital expenditure.

Okowa-Daramola further urged all MDAs to strictly enforce internal audit procedures, procurement regulations and financial control mechanisms to ensure accountability and value for money in the implementation of the 2027 budget.

Following the presentation and consideration of the committee’s report, the House suspended relevant provisions of its Standing Orders to enable the bill to proceed to third reading.

The 2027 Appropriation Bill was subsequently read for the third time and passed through a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon. Perkins Umukoro.

Commending members for the passage of the bill, Speaker Guwor said the Assembly had discharged one of its fundamental constitutional responsibilities under Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He noted that the approved budget, valued at ₦1.272 trillion, captures the state’s revenue projections and developmental priorities for the 2027 fiscal year.

The Speaker commended Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to the development of Delta State, while appreciating the chairman and members of the Finance and Appropriation Committee, other lawmakers, and the management and staff of the Assembly for their contributions and diligent scrutiny of the budget during the defence sessions.

With the passage of the 2027 Appropriation Bill, the Delta State House of Assembly has concluded the legislative process for the approval of the state’s proposed spending plan, setting the stage for its implementation upon the governor’s assent.