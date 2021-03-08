FCMB introduces paperless, cardless transactions at branches, ATMs

CUSTOMERS of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) can now seamlessly carry out an array of transactions with just their fingerprints and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs). This followed the introduction of paperless transactions within the bank’s over 200 branches in Nigeria. With this innovation, the bank says customers no longer require deposit slips, withdrawal booklets, or cheque books to carry out over-the-counter transactions.

In addition, FCMB customers now have the opportunity to enjoy cardless banking experience by just using their fingerprints to withdraw and deposit cash at 575 select biometric Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points of the bank spread across the country and via biometric Point of Sales (PoS) terminals available within the bank’s branches.

In a statement, FCMB explained that to withdraw cash with fingerprint via its biometric ATMs, customers are required to visit any of the 575 select ATMs, and initiate the cardless menu. This is followed by selecting the fingerprint withdrawal option, then precisely indicating the 10-digit NUBAN account number. The customer should then place his or her right thumb on the fingerprint scanner for 7 seconds, press “proceed”, input the amount to withdraw then take the cash.

Beyond this, the 575 biometric ATMs of FCMB can be used by customers for intra- and interbank transfers as well as change of PIN and data update. The simple, convenient and secure cardless services are available for use when customers do not wish to go out with their debit cards or these are inaccessible due to loss or damage.

“With these innovations, FCMB has again taken a bold step towards driving value-added digital banking solutions in Nigeria that would significantly promote financial inclusion,” it stated.

Commenting on the introduction of the cardless service, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, described it as another turning point and milestone in the digital transformation drive of the lender.

According to him: “The FCMB cardless biometric transaction on ATM is a pioneering innovation in digital banking in Nigeria that provides wider access to ATM usage for many more people who may not have debit cards. It delivers greater financial inclusion. Its biometric identity factor also delivers enhanced security and convenience for customers, taking their digital experience to the next level”.

Also speaking on the paperless over-the-counter transactions, the Divisional Head, Service Management and Operations of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, assured that: “We will continue to re-engineer our processes and services by leveraging on emerging technologies and innovation to offer seamless customer experience at all our channels and touch-points”.

With customer base in excess of six million, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, FCMB has consistently upscaled its operations, product, and service offerings to empower and delight Nigerians. The bank’s resolve to create a unique user experience for customers has inspired it to successfully create opportunities, while also supporting their individual and business aspirations in various segments.

These strides have earned the bank several accolades and awards. For instance, FCMB was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the 2019 edition of the BusinesDay Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held in 2019.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. Having successfully transformed into a retail banking and wealth management-led group, FCMB expects to continue to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services.

