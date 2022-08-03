Fayemi grants autonomy to state’s internal revenue service

Ekiti State Governor, DrKayodeFayemi, has granted autonomy to the state internal revenue service for more effective and efficient revenue generating drives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a week induction programmeorganised for its 200 new staff in Ado Ekiti, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service(EKIRS), MuyiwaOgunmilade, said the autonomy as granted by the governor would further fortify the revenue generating body to operate independently and rake in funds into the state’s coffers.

Disclosing giant strides made by the service to curtail financial drift, the EKIRS boss added that all loopholes and leakages had been blocked, while government had also deepened transparency and accountability in revenue processing and generation in the state.

Ogunmilade said the government had with the employment, hired the services of capable and competent hands to enable the service meet its mandate in terms of revenue generation, adding that the one week induction programme would build the capacity of the staff towards optimal service delivery.

According to him, “I encourage Ekiti people to always pay their rates and taxes as and when due. Let me assure you that government would continue to channel the available resources towards the provision of necessary infrastructural amenities that would improve on the wellbeing of the people.”

The state Head of Service, BamideleAgbede, who declared the induction ceremony opened, charged the newly recruited staff to strategise and display the right dexterity that can guarantee the boosting of the IGR drive of the state.

He submitted that improved IGR was the only way the state government could survive the dwindling allocation from the federation account.

The HoS, who charged the newly recruited staff to intensify efforts at increasing the IGR for the development of the state, maintained that the present administration was committed to excellent service delivery hence the need to engage the new staff.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari