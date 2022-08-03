AUGUST 3RD 1996: Remembering Nigeria first Olympic gold medal

Today marks 26 years since Nigeria Football team recorded such a huge history becoming the first African country to win a gold medal in Football at the Olympics. August 3, 1996 was indeed a song of victory for Nigerian Football and African continent at large, when Nigerians celebrated the country and the continent’s first soccer gold medal win in history at the 1996 quadrennial Olympic Games in Atlanta. This day would forever be imprinted in the memory of African football and a rich legacy that showcase the potentials of black races within and beyond Africa continent.

During the 1996 Olympic games held in Atlanta, 25 years ago, Team Nigeria known to be called “The Dream Team” won Africa’s first gold medal in football after the final match against Argentina with 3-2 win.

Prior to the final match against Argentina, team Nigeria was grouped along side Brazil which they lost to 1-0, Japan and Hungary. At the knockout stages of the tournament, the dream team crushed Mexico (2-0) in the quarter finals; and embarrassed Brazil in the semi-finals with the ‘golden goal rule’ scored by Kanu that ended in 4-3 win. The semi- Final against Brazil was described as “Final before final” because the Brazilian team were seen as the biggest rivalry which was made up of players like Ronaldo, Bebeto and the likes. Defeating Brazil was unbelievable because we lost to them during the group stage matches.

According to Kanu , captain of the team and winner of 1996 African Footballer of the Year, when speaking with CAFOnline.com., he said “The pressure was really on us when we got to the semi-finals to meet Brazil again because they had beaten us (1-0) in the Group stage; we wanted to give everything but nobody believed we could turn things around after we went down at 3-1 towards the end of the match.

“Beating Brazil was very important and it was like we had already won the trophy, though we were yet to play the final against Argentina; winning the gold medal brought peace to our country because there was so much problem on ground at that period (following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential elections) but after we won, nobody was talking about politics but football,” Kanu recalled .

In the final match against South American giants, Argentina, the Dream Team won the Gold medal with 3-2 score, a vital winning goal from Amuneke who came on as ssubstitut from the bench.

Speaking with CAFonline.com., Amuneke said “It was an important goal scored in my entire football career,”

“But above all, it was the goal that gave us the soccer gold medal. Personally, I have a fond memory of the Final Match against Argentina because I came on a substitute and was able to contribute my part to the success of the team.

“Participating in Olympics which is the biggest sporting competition in the world is the dream of every athlete, but winning the Olympic soccer gold medal was the biggest in our career. Credit goes to coach Jo Bonfrere and the team because we had exceptional players in our group”, Amuneke told CAFonline.com

Who Were The Nigeria U-23, Dream Team Players At The 1996 Olympic Games

1.Emmanuel BABAYARO – GK

2 Celestine BABAYARO -DF

3 Taribo WEST – DF

4 Nwankwo KANU – FW





5 Uche OKECHUKWU- DF

6 Emmanuel AMUNIKE – MF

7 Tijani BABANGIDA – FW

8 Wilson ORUMA – MF

9 Teslim FATUSI – FW

10 Jay Jay OKOCHA – MF

11 Victor IKPEBA – FW

12 Abiodun OBAFEMI – MF

13 Garba LAWAL – FW

14 Daniel AMOKACHI – FW

15 Sunday OLISEH – DF

16 Kingsley OBIEKWU – DF

17 Mobi OPARAKU – DF

18 Joseph DOSU – GK

Coach: Jo BONFRERE (NED).

