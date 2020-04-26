Father, son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Kolese Womiloju and his 25-year-old son, Taiwo Womiloju, over alleged killing of a Herdman, Abubakar Sidi Usman, at Gbagba Elewure village in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested following a complaint by the elder brother of the deceased, Usman Bello, at the Odeda Divisional Headquarters, that his brother was found missing.

The Police, led by the DPO of the division, CSP Ajayi Williams led his men to the scene of the incident in Ogun found the body of the victim inside an abandoned well inside a bush.

The duo of the father and his son, in a statement from the office of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confessed to the crime of hitting the victim with a charming ring and subsequently matched him to death, because of his refusal to heed to the warning that he should not graze his cattle around their farmland.

The statement reads partly, “Having confirmed that the deceased was murdered in cold blood, the DPO and his men commenced an intelligence-based investigation into the case which led to the arrest of a father and his son who also live in the same village with the victim in Ogun.

“On interrogation, they both confessed to the killing of the deceased because they saw him grazing his cows around their farm. They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a charming ring which made him be unconscious after which he was macheted to death. He was then dragged to an abandoned well about one kilometre to the place and dumped there.*

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He warned against jungle justice, saying those in the habit of taking laws into their hands would find themselves to blame.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE