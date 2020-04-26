[UPDATE] COVID-19: Suspected killer of Fasoranti’s daughter tests positive as Ondo confirms three new cases

Ondo State government on Sunday disclosed that one of the three new cases of COVID-19 discovered in the state is the suspected killer daughter of the Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri.

This was confirmed by the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, in his twitter handle, who disclosed that one of the new cases involved a suspect arraigned over the killing of Olakunri.

Akeredolu explained that “We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo State.

“One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

“I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow”

With the new development, the number of casualties in the state is now seven with one being discharged.

The three fresh cases include the police officer who was discovered on Saturday and admitted at the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital after sneaking into the state from Lagos State and the policeman who drove him from Lagos.

The other cases include the murder suspect and one other case from the Plaza area of Akure, the state capital.

Justice Under Lock: Hunger Romances Lawyers

FRIDAY, March 27 would remain unforgettable for Brother Mike Egbunu as he is fondly called. Late evening of that fateful day, policemen on routine patrol arrested him after receiving a distress call that some hoodlums were attacking and dispossessing people of their valuables along the Nyanya-Gbagalape road in Abuja… Read full story

Report Alleging Suspension Of Corps Members’ Allowances False – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described the report that the monthly stipends of corps members for April and May will be contributed to the fight against COVID-19 as false. The Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, dismissed the claim in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday… Read full story

World Leaders Launch Plan To Speed COVID-19 Drugs, Vaccine

World leaders pledged on Friday to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative… Read full story

US Says Will Not Take Part In WHO Global Drugs, Vaccine Initiative Launch

The United States will not take part in the launching of a global initiative on Friday to speed the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19, a spokesman for the U.S. mission in Geneva told Reuters… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE