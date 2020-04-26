COVID-19: Matawalle directs fumigation of hospitals, markets, motor parks

Following the recorded first case of Covid-19 in Zamfara State on 24th April 2020, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has ordered for the fumigation of hospitals, markets as well as motor parks across the state.

The move was intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Thus, chemical disinfection has since commenced at the Yariman Bakura Specialists hospital, Farida General Hospital, Gusau and the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau under the supervision of the state commissioner for Environment, Dr Nuradeen Isah.

A statement by the Director-General, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Sunday noted that the governor said his administration has taken steps to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of the State to cooperate with the State Government in its efforts to address the spread of the virus.

Matawalle assured that his government will not relent in taking measures that will protect the lives and the properties of the citizens.

Matawalle explained that the use of chemical disinfectant for the fumigation will assist in curtailing the spread of the virus and improve the hygiene of the state.

Governor Matawalle also solicited for the citizens continued support in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus as the government is feeling the pains of a hard time people are experiencing under low economic conditions and promised Government palliative that will reach all the nooks and crannies of the State.

Matawalle expressed sadness over the discovery of Covid-19 in the state urged Muslims to intensify prayers in this holy month of Ramadan for Allah’s intervention to end the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, the Country and the world over.

The statement maintained that the Commissioner of Environment and Solid Minerals Development, Dr Nuradeen Isah will lead the Statewide re-fumigation exercise where smoking and other electrical fumigation machines will be used for maximum protection against the spread of the virus.

Areas to be fumigated includes motor parks, Markets and places of Worship as well as other places of social gathering.

