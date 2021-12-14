‘Farmers radio will bridge knowledge gap’

THE management of Bellefu Digital Agro Connect, owners of Bellefu.com, has said the establishment of the Bellefu online radio, known as the Farmers Radio, is to bridge knowledge gap among farmers.

Speaking on the importance of knowledge sharing in food security, the spokesperson of the company, Oluwaseun Olukumoro, said the agricultural sector needs adequate access to agricultural knowledge, and making timely accessibility of agricultural knowledge among farmers is important for them to make rational decisions relating to agricultural activities.

He said research has revealed that radio remains the best medium of disseminating information to farmers.

“Radio is an important tool for agricultural communication. It has proved to be the most effective media in promoting agriculture and development in rural areas, particularly as a tool for the delivery of quick information. It is cheap and as such many people can own it. It is able to pass messages to the non-literate audience as it can present its message in the local language.

“ Radio communication is useful in agricultural messages to a large number of people at relatively low cost and at faster rates.

He said radio can link help researchers and extension workers by offering information on where research information can be obtained and used; how to pass it on to users; as well as help to get feedback from farmers regarding research.

Olukumoro added that radio can also be used to announce processes of research and extension work.

“To increase the effectiveness of radio in technology adoption, it should be supplemented by other training methods.

“However, a look at the Nigeria media shows a disproportionate concentration on urban areas to the partial or total neglect of the rural population, and the media content is usually determined by the urban-based, urban-oriented media practitioners who may be ignorant about or indifferent to the realities of the situation in the rural areas.”

Olukumoro said considering the numerous roles played by radio and its effectiveness in promoting agricultural production, Bellefu Digital Agro Connect, (owners of Bellefu.com) have established Bellefu online radio – the farmers radio.

He said it was established for the purposes of providing innovative information and ideas to farmers through news broadcast, live coverage of agricultural conferences, shows, exhibitions and farmer/expert interviews among others

“thereby bridging the knowledge gap for farmers and helping them to adopt new agricultural innovations.”

He said being an online radio, bellefu radio has the potential to link farmers from around the globe to share ideas and innovations about agriculture, interact, share opinions and help solve problems.

Olukumoro said the online radio will also help stakeholders to discover avenues to market/export their produce through round – table discussions .

“it also affords farmers the opportunity to listen to documentaries highlighting agricultural research around the world and offers modern and practical livestock and crop solutions.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…