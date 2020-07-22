Fani Kayode: Two Zamfara titleholders resign, four others to follow

Following the conferment of the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi on the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe, in Zamfara State, two titleholders in the emirate have resigned.

It was learnt that four others have indicated their interest to also resign in the next 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, the chairman of the Shinkafi Concerned Citizens, Dr Suleiman Shinkafi noted that he has from this moment resigned as the Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi following the conferment of the title of Sadaukin to Fani Kayode by his emir.

According to him, another titled Sarkin Marayun Shinkafi, Dr Tijjani Salisu Shinkafi of Usman Danfodio University had equally resigned on Tuesday, saying four other titleholders have indicated their interest to resign in the next 24 hours.

Shinkafi noted that the emir took the decision unliterally without consulting the titleholders and elders of the Emirate.

To this end, he urged the emir to resign within the next 24 hours if he failed to withdraw the appointment he gave to Fani Kayode.

He said they will never support anybody who insulted their forefathers and insulted them by calling the entire Northerners almajiris.

Full text of the letter:

“The recent title of Sadaukin Shinkafi bestowed on Femi Fani Kayode by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alh Muhammad Makwashe lsa is a tragedy because is unacceptable to us. Is even unacceptable to all the Northern leaders.

“We want to categorically tell you that we are here to reject the appointment of Femi Kayode as Sadaukin Shinkafi. Because Fani Kayode is not a man that deserves the title.

“We all know Fani Kayode as someone who always abuse our leaders, disgraced the Northern states. He abused our forefathers, people like Shehu Usman Danfodio, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad etc.

“He even called the whole Northerners almajiris. He called Shehu Usman Danfodio a thief. We therefore called on the Emir to resign as an emir within 24 hours if he failed to withdraw the appointment he gave to Fani or he would face legal action.

“Am a title holder in Shinkafi emirate. My title is Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi but together with my colleagues I have resigned from my appointment as the Sarkin Shanu Shinkafi which was given to me by the same emir.

“The Sarkin Marayun Shinkafi, Dr Tijjani Salisu of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, had resigned since yesterday (Tuesday) as am speaking with you four tilte holders have indicated their interest to resign within the next 24 hours.

“This is because the Emir took the decision alone. He did not contact us, he did not consult us before conferring the title to Fani Kayode. Fani Kayode doesn’t know where Shinkafi is, he has never been to Shinkafi in his life.

He doesn’t know the problem of Shinkafi. He just paid a courtesy visit to Zamfara state. Our emir travelled to the Gusau the state capital and signed the conferment letter just like that.

“We understand he was in Maradun, the local government, the local government of the governor, Bello Matawalle the Emir received him without given him any title because he knows what he was doing. He knows who is Fani Kayode.

“Fani cannot strip us naked in the market and now come and put clothes on us because he wants to participate in politics. Nobody would politicise our emirate council. Not even the Emir, not even the governor. All the perpetrators of this act, we are giving them 24 hours to reverse the decision. Let them with immediate effect withdraw the confirmation letter given to Fani Kayode.

“We don’t want him in our midst, we don’t want him in the North. We don’t respect him because he doesn’t respect anyone and whoever no matter his status that doesn’t respect our leaders and region will never have our support.”

