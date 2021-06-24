Faith and power (IV)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an 2:8-11 says: “Of the people, there are some who say: ‘We believe in God and the Last Day’ but they do not (really) believe. Fain would they deceive God and those who believe but they only deceive themselves and realise (it) not. In their hearts is a disease; and God has increased their disease and grievous is the penalty they (incur) because they are false (to themselves). When it is said to them: ‘Make not mischief on the earth’, they say: ‘Why? We only want to make peace’.”

However, the basic tool of carrying out the dictates of God is faith while the powers of knowledge, wisdom, health and resources are the lubricating oil to facilitate the work of God or to actualise it. No doubt, the absence of faith is the root of ethnic violence, corruption, lack of peace, lack of political stability, absence of economic progress and general dissatisfaction in the land.

Man can only profit by his deeds on earth if he has faith in the unity of God who knows the treachery of the eyes, and what is concealed in the breasts (Qur’an 40:20). Man can only lead a good life if he submits totally to the indivisibility of God who is the immanent Lord that is open and knows what is manifest; and who is the Hidden Lord that knows the secret (Q. 20:6; 57:3). God Almighty declares in Holy Qur’an 57:1-10: “Whatever is in the heavens and on earth, let it declare the praises and glory of God for He is the Exalted in Might, the Wise. To Him belongs the dominion of the heavens and the earth. It is He Who gives life and death; and He has power over all things. He is the First and the Last, The Evident and the Immanent: And He has full knowledge of all things. He it is Who created the heavens and the earth in six days, and is moreover firmly established on the Throne (of authority). He knows what enters within the earth and what comes forth out of it, what comes down from heaven and what mounts up to it. And He is with you wheresoever ye may be. And God sees well all that ye do. To Him belongs the dominion of the heavens and the earth: And all affairs are referred back to God. He merges night into day, and He merges day into night; and He has full knowledge of the secrets of (all) hearts. Believe in God and His Apostle, and spend (in charity) out of the (substance) whereof He has made you heirs. For, those of you who believe and spend (in charity), for them Is a great reward. What cause have ye why ye should not believe In God? And the Apostle invites you to believe in your Lord, and has indeed taken your covenant, if ye are men of faith. He is the One Who sends to His servant manifest signs, that he may lead you from the depths of darkness into the light. And verily, God is to you most kind and merciful. And what cause have ye why ye should not spend in the cause of God? For to God belongs the heritage of the heavens and the earth. Not equal among you are those who spent (freely) and fought, before the victory (with those who did so later). Those are higher in rank than those who spent (freely) and fought afterwards. But to all has God promised a goodly (reward). And God is well-acquainted with all that ye do”.

Man can only contribute to social welfare by directing and encouraging other people on the path of Truth and Constancy if he gives the totality of himself to the Almighty God alone who is the Creator of the heavens and the earth, the Creator of Prophets and Messengers, the Creator and master of Angels, the Author of Holy books, the Master of the Day of Judgment and the determinant of good and bad for His creatures (Qur’an 36:81; 59:24; 22:75; 41:30, 81; 10: 12-14, 51; 82:17-19; 25:2; 54:49; 65:3). God says in Qur’an 36:79-83, “Say, ‘He will give them life Who created them for the first time! For He is well-versed in every kind of creation! ‘The same Who produces for you fire out of the green tree, when behold! Ye kindle therewith (your own fires). Is not He Who created the heavens and the earth able to create the like thereof?’—Yea, indeed! For He is the Creator Supreme, of skill and knowledge (infinite)! Verily, when He intends A thing, His Command is, Be, and it is! So, glory to Him in Whose hands is the dominion of all things: And to Him will ye be all brought back’.”

Faith is the armour of the heart, which wards off the wounds of the evil machinations and the material world. It is the determinant of the righteous acts of man on earth to spiritual ascent. And of course, faith is the invisible belief in the heart of man that purifies the soul and determines his good deeds.

Though the nature of man is peculiar to the internal and external senses of the brute animals, the Almighty has endowed man with the senses of spiritual endowment as form of elevation above other creatures. God says in Qur’an 17:70” “We have honoured the sons of Adam; provided them with transport on land and sea; given them for sustenance things Good and pure; and conferred on them special favours, above a great part of Our Creation”. Such elevation has not been without responsibilities.

The basic responsibility of man on earth is to have faith and by using the powers of knowledge and spiritual endowment to make the world better than we met it. Almighty God says in Qur’an 57:8-9: “What cause have ye why ye should not believe in God? And the Apostle invites you to believe in your Lord, and has indeed taken your covenant, if ye are men of faith. He is the One Who Sends to His Servant manifest signs, that he may lead you from the depths of darkness into the light. And verily, God is to you most kind and merciful”. And essentiality God has not created the jinn and men but to worship Him alone (Q. 1:4). God Almighty declares in Qur’an 51:56: “I have only created jinns and men, that they may serve Me”.

But it is faith that will determine the true worship of God and the act of righteousness. It is true faith that will suppress the animalistic tendencies to the dictates of God. It is true faith that will suppress the beastly nature of man. It is true faith that will suppress the brutal nature of man. It is true faith that will suppress the satanic nature of man. It is true faith will bring out the divine nature of man to be godly and carry out the dictates of God and eschew what He forbids.

May Almighty Allah continue to guide us aright in our strong faith in Him, Ameen.

