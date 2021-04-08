FAAN deliberates on policy framework to mitigate sexual harassment in universities

MEMBERS of the Fulbright Alumni Association of Nigeria (FAAN), spread across tertiary institutions in the country and the government circle, recently converged on Bowen University campus, Iwo, Osun State to deliberate and develop an efficient policy framework that would address the increasing sexual harassment and drug abuse in Nigerian university communities.

Speaking at the event, the vice chancellor of Bowen University, who is also a fellow member of the association, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, decried the incidence of sexual harassment and drug abuse in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

He lamented that a tertiary institution that is supposed to be a training and life-moulding centre for skill development, moral and character-building process, has now become a social disorder community.

He stated that every tertiary institution should have zero tolerance for sexual harassment and drug abuse.

Also speaking at the event, the president of the association, Dr Adele Garkida from the Ahmadu Bello university, Zaria said the cases of sexual harassment and drug abuse are worrisome.

According to him, the development informed why FAAN in Nigeria is partnering with the US government and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to resolve the causes and solutions to the problem at the 16th annual conference of the association.

Mr Adenekan Shogunle who represented the ICPC at the event described the theme of the conference as a welcome development in the history of tertiary institutions in the country, saying that the theme of the conference drew the commission to participate in the conference.

He said sexual harassment and drug abuse should not be allowed to thrive in tertiary institutions, adding that the university system must be deliberate about nipping the crime in the system.”

Professor Kayode Soremekun, a Fulbright fellow and former vice chancellor, Federal University, Oye- Ekiti and the vice president of the association, Professor Francis Nwosu, asserted that the societal menace and social disorders in Nigerian tertiary institutions are spill-overs from the general society and bad governance, noting that a policy must be developed to address the menace.

Cultural affairs officer of the US Embassy, Abuja, Madison Conoley, commended the association for its activities and contributions towards Nigerian tertiary institutions in becoming better learning centres.

He promised that the embassy would continue to support the association’s laudable programmes in the country.

