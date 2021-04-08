Alumni pledge support, okay ongoing reforms at Tai Solarin College

THE Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) Alumni Association has commended the Governing Council of the College led by Prince Adeyemi Adefulu, for returning the college to path of normalcy and growth.

The commendation was given at a meeting held recently between the chairman, college governing council, Prince Adeyemi Adefulu; provost of the college, Dr Adeola Kiadese Lukmon, and representatives of TASCE alumni association led by its national president, Mr Julius Adeyemi.

In a communiqué signed by the national president of TASCE Alumni Association, Mr Julius Adeyemi, the meeting commended the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who is also the Visitor to the college for the timely constitution of governing council to correct the decay and restore order and good governance to the college.

According to the communiqué made available to Nigerian Tribune by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mrs Olufisayo Olajide, the meeting condemned the act of indiscipline amongst members of staff, which it noted had contributed to the unpleasant state of the college while appreciating the governing council for conducting staff audit as part of its efforts to restructure, instill discipline, re-engineer and reposition the college.

The meeting thus lauded the action being taken towards restoring discipline amongst the staff of the college in the interest of the image of the institution, particularly, when it involved a principal officer of the institution.

Meanwhile, the meeting enjoined the governing council and the management of the college to further intensify its efforts on its plan to expand the frontiers and offerings of the college with a view to broadening the reach of the college, increasing students’ enrolment and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The meeting also sympathised with members of staff for the backlog of salaries owed them by the Ogun State government and advised the council and management to request for a bail-out fund, palliative and grant from the state government to enable the institution to pay part of the outstanding salaries of staff.

In the communiqué, the meeting noted the establishment of business ventures in the college and admonished the authorities of the institution to consider the establishment of other business ventures, such as; water producing factory, bakery, agro services ventures among others, which would complement its IGR. It noted that the diversification of sources of revenue in the present economy is a matter of necessity and should be given topmost priority.

In a similar vein, the meeting appealed to the alumni association to reach out to their members for support and assistance in the infrastructural development of the college, as well as other areas of need noting that the governing council might consider the establishment of committee of council which would be saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to philanthropist and well-to-do personalities for assistance. The assistance could be in cash or kind to the college.

According to the communiqué signed by Mr Julius Adeyemi, the meeting also noted the need to rehabilitate the road that leads to the College from Ala to Omu and the internal roads of the College which are some of the major challenges facing the Institution.

The meeting therefore appealed to the state government to come to the rescue of the college with the provision of access and internal roads and other infrastructural facilities for the college.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…