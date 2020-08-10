Extortion: Maritime haulage operators to join NUPENG strike action

The Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) on Monday said its members would join the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) in withdrawing their services due to bad roads and extortions on the port access road.

The solidarity towards NUPENG strike action, according to the spokesman of AMATO, Mr Yinka Aroyewun, will begin from Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He said the decision was in solidarity with the petroleum tanker drivers group that had earlier announced service withdrawal from Monday, August 10.

Aroyewun said that members of AMATO suffer an unfriendly work environment as a result of ill-treatment by security agencies.

He said: “We are in solidarity with the petroleum tanker drivers because we suffer the same hardship from law enforcement agencies; they extort our members and maltreat our people. They vandalise our trucks.

“The cost of running our business has skyrocketed because we have had to consider the agencies of government, especially those on the port access roads in our daily expenses.

“We need the government to intervene because it makes our work environment very unbearable, and drivers stay on the road for weeks and months.

“NUPENG will withdraw their services on Monday, but we as container truck operators will join on Tuesday” he stated.

