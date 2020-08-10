Driver bags 14 months imprisonment for stealing tricycle windshield, stereo

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday, sentenced a 22-year-old driver, Auwal Ibrahim, to 14 months imprisonment for stealing a tricycle windshield and stereo set.

The judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to the three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and theft and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000 and N2,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto ‘B’ Division Police station, on Aug.5, by Egbe Matthias, who resides at No 50 Busabuji Street in Jos.

Gokwat said the convict trespassed into his compound and removed the windshield of his tricycle valued at N25,000 and a stereo valued at N7,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 327, 312 and 271 and is punishable under sections 334, 313 and 272 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…