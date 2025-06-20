5 alternative learning pathways in Nigeria 

In Nigeria, most people think that the only route to learning is to go through the traditional school system: nursery, primary, secondary school, then on to university or polytechnic. But the world is changing fast, and so are the ways we learn.

Across the globe, many people are now finding different routes to gain skills and knowledge – routes that don’t always involve a university degree and Nigerians aren’t left out.

We now have alternative learning pathways that allow individuals to learn valuable skills and build a good future outside the walls of the traditional classroom.

Discussed in this article are alternative learning pathways aside from the traditional route.

1. Vocational and Technical Training

A key alternative learning pathway, instead of pursuing a traditional university education, is through vocational and technical training. Students can now opt for vocational and technical training programs in technical colleges where they can learn courses such as automobile mechanics, fashion design, photography, multimedia technology, footwear design, electrical installation, computer science, etc.

These programs equip individuals with specific skills that are in high demand in the job market.

READ ALSO: 7 tips for choosing the best online course for your career

2. Online Education

With the advancements in technology, online education has gained popularity as a more affordable alternative.

Platforms like YouTube, Coursera, Udemy, and even WhatsApp groups offer free or affordable lessons in technology, business, and creative skills.

Alternatively, students can also access online education from renowned universities in the country.

3. Community Colleges

Community colleges are another alternative learning pathway in Nigeria.

These colleges offer a more affordable option for higher education as they provide diploma and associate degree programs that can serve as a standalone qualification to earn you employment opportunities.

4. Creative Arts Institute

For students interested in the creative industry, creative arts institutes/academies are a viable alternative to going through the traditional school route.

Creative institutes such as PEFTI Film Institute, KAP Film and Television Academy are a few amongst many that individuals can enroll in Nigeria without being in the four walls of a traditional school setting.

5. Entrepreneurship and Small Business

If you’re business-oriented, you might not necessarily need to go the traditional route, as you can start a small business or join an incubator that can teach you valuable business skills. Many organizations, like The Tony Elumelu Foundation, support young entrepreneurs with training and funding.

Alternative learning pathways in Nigeria show that education is not one-size-fits-all.

By embracing these alternative learning opportunities, we can build a future where everyone has a chance to learn, grow, and succeed.