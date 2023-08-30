Staying active, minimising stress and making changes to the diet and lifestyle can help support male fertility. Certain supplements may also be beneficial for increasing sperm count. Now, a diet rich in watermelon can also help boost male fertility.

In a study, researchers said watermelon intake enhances male fertility because its constituents improve semen quality, reverse erectile dysfunction, improve sexual function, increase testosterone (the male sex hormone), and improve gonadotropin secretion.

The researchers at the Landmark University, Omu-Aran, in Kwara State, said although the mechanism for its therapeutic actions on male reproduction remains unknown, its antioxidant properties have been shown to improve sperm quality, male sexual dysfunction, and testicle function.

They declared: “Thus, there is a need to identify the various phytochemicals in watermelon to quantify and isolate their biological activities and mechanism of action for medicinal applications. Further studies are required to form conclusions about the efficacy of the use of these chemicals, especially as they relate to male infertility.

“Increased evidence of utility would enable the reliable utilisation of watermelon in treating male infertility. Moreover, due to the limited number of clinical studies, there is no conclusive role for watermelon in fertility-related medical management.

“Clinical studies with large sample sizes, varied duration of administration, comparison with safe drugs and the determination of the exact molecular mechanism are recommended.”

Watermelon consumption has rapidly gained popularity in developing countries and is highly recommended locally due to its numerous reported health benefits. The popularity of watermelon is related, at least in part, to the fact that it is fat-free, cholesterol-free, sodium-free and high in minerals and phytochemicals.

Some of the features that make watermelon a popular fruit include its appealing colour, distinctive flavour and high water content, which can help relieve thirst. The fruit has a thick, smooth outer rind and a pleasant, nutritious, juicy and fleshy interior when mature.

The rind is normally tossed away; however, it is edible and can be eaten as a vegetable, fed to animals, or used as fertiliser. In addition, watermelon rinds can be fermented or blended to be served as juice. Therapeutically, rinds have been administered in conditions involving alcohol intoxication and diabetes.

The fruit has a high potassium content, making it more suitable for treating potassium deficiency and kidney stones. Watermelon roots can be strongly purgative and, therefore, be used as an emetic at high doses.

In Northern Sudan, watermelon is used to treat burns, swelling, rheumatism, gout and as a laxative. In Senegal, watermelon is used as a purgative, while in Nigeria, it is used to cure diarrhoea and gonorrhea.





The seeds may also have an antihypertensive property and be useful for reducing blood pressure. In addition, watermelon seeds have anti-helminthic properties and are occasionally prescribed for the treatment of helminthic infections. Also, the seeds have been used to extract tar, which is used to cure scabies and tan the skin.

Infertility is a growing problem that can be caused by a wide variety of complex factors. However, about 40 percent of infertility cases can be traced to male factors such as sperm count, semen quality and sexual function.

In particular, sperm count and semen qualities are thought to be the major drivers of growing infertility rates among males: A previous analysis found that among men seeking fertility treatment, sperm count and quality declined by as much as 42 percent between 2000 and 2017.

What is not up for debate is that many men do struggle with fertility problems, and they are often uncomfortable talking about it or reluctant to seek help. They often do not consider male fertility as a major component. But it does comprise a sizeable portion of the reasons couples face infertility.

Conversely, researchers in the International Journal of Women’s Health and Reproduction Sciences suggested that the antioxidant properties of watermelon seeds could protect sperm DNA from free radicals, enhance blood-testis barrier integrity and protect other essential components of the reproductive system from oxidation, ultimately improving sperm quality and, as a result, boost male fertility.

Also, another study that corroborated watermelon’s benefit for male infertility reported that watermelon’s high vitamin C content helps to preserve human sperm, resulting in better sperm morphology and viability.

A study in infertile men showed that taking 1,000 mg vitamin C supplements twice a day for up to two months increased sperm motility by 92 percent and sperm count by more than 100 percent. It also reduced the proportion of deformed sperm cells by 55 percent.

Meanwhile, most studies dealing with nutrition and male infertility have suggested increased consumption of oysters, fruits and vegetables. The antioxidants found in fruits and veggies like mangoes, avocados and green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli may help protect sperm from damage and keep them strong and speedy. Also, leafy greens, beans and many fruits are high in folate, a B vitamin with antioxidant properties that may help keep sperm free of chromosomal abnormalities.