Expert proffers solutions to waste management problem in Ibadan metropolis

An expert in the field of environmental management, Dr Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, has suggested ways successful waste management can be achieved in the Ibadan metropolis.

Ajagbe, a past Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, made the revelations while featuring as Guest Lecturer during the 28th Arokodare memorial lecture held at Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, U.I Hotels, University of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Solid Waste Management In The City of Ibadan: A Pragmatic Approach’ he noted that for successful solid waste management to be achievable in Ibadan metropolis, an effective waste minimisation generation strategies need to be adopted with segregation of solid waste at the various solid waste source generators with appropriate waste bin fabricated and colour coded which is currently absent in the manner solid waste management is practised today.

Ajagbe further stated that: “there is a need for active collaboration of all stakeholders involved especially in the area of advocacy, public enlightenment, community participation and public-private partnership arrangement, monitoring, evaluation and compliance of the solid waste minimisation management strategies.

“If the proposed in the initiative is faithfully implemented in the city of Ibadan, there would be a significant improvement in solid waste problems in Ibadan metropolis.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Redesign: Beyond The Face-Off Between CBN And Ministry Of Finance

The current face-off between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance has received a lot of reactions from economic and finance expert…

‘Davido, Chioma Staying Strong For Each Other’

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popular as Davido and his fiancée, Chioma are staying strong for each other following the death of their son, Ifeanyi, R has learnt…

Obasanjo Is Father Of Africa, Says Congo President

Enveloped by global acclaims he has been receiving from the feat he achieved recently due to the critical role he played in the signing of a peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)…

GIBBERS: Forces That Will Defeat Buhari’s Naira Project

When President Muhammadu Buhari decided to publicly backed the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, against his Minister of Economy (Finance, Budget and National Planning=Economy), Zainab Ahmed…





BORDERLESS: Nigeria: Borrowing Away The Future

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, while appearing before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land and Marine Transport, last Thursday, said the government hoped to complete ongoing rail projects across the country…

FLICKERS: The Abduction Of Pa Reuben Fasoranti

In 1996, his car riddled with bullet holes inflicted by General Sani Abacha’s goons aimed at assassinating him, Yoruba Afenifere Leader, Senator Abraham Adesanya, had made a bullseye statement. That statement appeared to explain the raging furore among…