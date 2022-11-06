2023: Vote right, First Baptist Church urges Nigerians

Ahead of the upcoming elections in 2023, Nigerians have been urged by the First Baptist Church to go out and vote right, according to their conscience.

The acting Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, Rev. Tom Takpatore, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday after annual thanksgiving service.

He stated that thanksgiving is the time of year to count blessings and goodness of God towards families and loved ones and say thank you to God, because despite security challenges, God has been good to the country.

Takpatore said: “Thanksgiving is that time of the year, where we just sit down and count our blessings, count the goodness of God towards us, towards our family, and just ‘God we thank you’ it’s once in a year, we say let’s pause what we are doing and thank the Lord. And this year specially is the fact that thanksgiving is a lifestyle, it is good for us, not only spiritually, but medically, emotionally and physically.

“And for us as Nigerians, things are not going the way we want, the Dollar is going up, the Naira is depreciating, but despite security challenges, God has been good to us, and we can be thankful, for the graces of life, for the bread and family and loved ones, if we think, we will have several reasons to be thankful to God.

“We should all get ready, when it’s time to vote, to go out and vote, and vote our conscience, our knowledge and vote right.”

