Expedite LG autonomy implementation, NULGE urges Tinubu 

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene over the delay in implementation of the Local Government autonomy

A communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting said an autonomous Local Government would ensure better service delivery, accountability and participatory governance.

The communique which was jointly signed by the President General, Comrade Aliyu Haruna and Secretary General Comrade Isah Gambo warned that continued delay in implementing the Supreme Court Judgment may lead to mass protest by the workers

The union further lamented over the non implementation of the N70.000 National Minimum wage, urging prompt action to avoid wrath of the workers.

The communique reads in parts “the NEC-in-Session has expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy in Nigeria despite a Supreme Court judgment delivered on 1 I th July, 2024 appealing for its enforcement.

“This undue delay undermines the principles of democracy and denies the people at the grassroots numerous inherent benefits associated with Autonomy of Local Government Administration in Nigeria. It is expected that a democratic and people-oriented Government should abide by the tenets of democracy and the respect of Rule of Law.

“The NEC-in-Session emphasized that an autonomous Local Government System will enable better service delivery, accountability and participatory governance, thereby delivering the pressing needs of the people at the community level.

“The NEC-in-Session charged His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the implementation of this landmark judgement as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to justice, equity and grassroots development.

“The NEC-in-Session strongly condemns the delay in the implementation of the minimum wage in several states, including Ebonyi, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Zamfara, Edo, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, affecting Local Government workers.

“This inaction is deemed callous and unfair to our members, who are crucial to the development of the third tier of Government, especially during these economically challenging times”.