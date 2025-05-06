Pantami foundation supports victims of Easter incident in Gombe

The Professor Isa Ali Pantami Foundation has extended humanitarian support to victims and families affected by the recent Easter incident in the Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.

A delegation from the Foundation, led by Hon. Ahmad Abubakar Walama (Sarkin Malaman Gombe), paid a condolence visit to the Palace of His Royal Highness, Mai Tangle, Alhaji Sunusi Danladi Maiyamba.

Others were Dr. Muhammad A. Bello (Sarkin Arewan Bolari), Arc. Dahiru Saidu Nafada, Amb. Manager Isa Tula, Hon. Ankama Barnabas (former SSA), Hon. Simon Lamiya (President, Tangale CDA), Mr. Samaila Obida (first APC Secretary, Billiri LGA) and Mr. Eli Baba Kundi (Dakan Tangale).

The emissaries conveyed heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Foundation’s founder, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and met with bereaved families, providing financial support as a gesture of solidarity.

The humanitarian mission continued in Gombe metropolis with visits to the Federal Teaching Hospital and the Specialist Hospital, where the team sympathised with injured victims and also donated funds for their medical treatment.

Dr. Abubakar Sa’id Yagi, ex-Chief Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, and Dr. Umar Garba Dokaji were among the hospital outreach delegates. They prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded, strength for the bereaved, and enduring peace in Gombe State.

Founded by Professor Isa Ali Pantami, the Foundation is a philanthropic initiative committed to promoting education, digital empowerment, and community development across northern Nigeria.

Through its various charitable projects and vocational training centres, the organisation has been impacting lives and fostering sustainable progress in underserved communities.

