Excessive partisanship eroding lawmaker’s oversight function on executives, says Reps member

The lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Dele Gboluga Ikengboju has said excessive partisanship is eroding the duty of legislature in its oversight functions to the executive arm.

Gboluga, a pharmacist spoke as a guest speaker on the topic “21st Century Legislation: Role of Young Parliamentarians In Effective Governance” at a Legislative Summit organized by the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) National Body (Senate arm) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The lawmaker who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Olumide Ogunje, posited that “the legislature all over the world is an institution saddled with the responsibility of law-making (i.e legislation), representation, and oversight,” noted that the legislature is the face and image of the people.

While advocating greater youth inclusiveness in decision making towards galvanizing popular support and legitimacy, he described the youths as an agent of socio-economic development urging them to participate in politics beyond social media.

He said, “the introduction of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run legislation in Nigeria which inter alia lowered the age limits for people vying for political office is a vivid example” thus making the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organization for national parliaments to set up the Young Parliamentary Forum (YPF) to boost the participation of young people in parliaments and ensure young parliamentarians fully participate in the work of parliament.”

The media aide, Oyeniyi Iwakun in a statement added that ” the lawmaker in corroborating his point said the young parliamentarians are expected to bring their youthfulness, agility and vibrancy to bear in Legislative activities noting that they should be at the forefront of promoting people-centred legislation in the parliament. He opines that they should be seen advancing the cause of the vulnerable people, especially the needy in the youth, women, children and the physically challenged.”

While encouraging young people to be at the vanguard of activism against maladministration and corruption in government, the renowned pharmacist noted that they should not sit on the fence or take side with the pervasive corruption in government.

