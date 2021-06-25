Enugu govt warns forest poachers on Milliken Hills

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Enugu govt warns forest, Ugwuanyi lists agriculture, construction of multi-million naira flyoverEnugu gov vows, panel of inquiry, Enugu, reopens, Gov Ugwuanyi accepts leadership, Enugu, building, Enugu State, civil servants, civil servants to resume, Enugu, NUT, Minimum wage, strike, rural transformation
Enugu State governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,

Alarmed at the danger that illegal logging poses on the greenery and soil of the snaky Milliken Hill and the road through it which culminates in degradation and eventual erosion, the Enugu State government has issued a final warning to all those involved in the unlawful logging and deforestation activities around the popular Milliken Hill, in Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area of the state, to desist from such illegal acts or be ready to face the consequences.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government expressed deep concern over what it described as “unabating, deliberate and wicked logging in and around the Milliken Hill.”

Aroh disclosed that “all relevant government agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and Forest Guards, have been mandated, as a matter of urgency, to clamp down on all such activities and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Information Commissioner explained that the nefarious activities “have continued to negatively affect the natural ecosystem, biodiversity and climate of the area and put the Milliken Hill Road at risk.”

He recalled the state government had previously warned against the unlawful activities “and indeed invited the press on a tour of Milliken Hill, to bring to public notice, the threat these illegal and senseless acts of a few, have brought, not just to the environment but also to the stability and sustenance of the Milliken Hill Road.”

While reiterating the state government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of the environment and all infrastructure in the state, Aroh enjoined all well-meaning members of the public “to assist in the arrest/apprehension of these miscreants by promptly alerting the security agencies whenever they sight them engaging in their nefarious acts.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Enugu govt warns forest  Enugu govt warns forest

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Enugu govt warns forest Enugu govt warns forest

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click here to apply today.

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Don’t heat up the polity, I’m still in charge ― Ikpeazu

Latest News

20 years after, Kwara gov fixes, inaugurates abandoned Kwara Poly auditorium

Latest News

43-year-old trader, Adelaja, bags 25 years jail term over rape

Latest News

Excessive partisanship eroding lawmaker’s oversight function on executives,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More