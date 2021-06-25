43-year-old trader, Adelaja, bags 25 years jail term over rape

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced Adelaja Oloyede, a 43-year-old trader to 25-years imprisonment for raping a tailor.

Justice Abiola Soladoye found Oloyede guilty of a charge of rape contrary to Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

She said that the prosecution team of the Lagos State Government had proved its case against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Even if she was his girlfriend as claimed, he does not have a right to have forceful sexual intercourse with her.

“Reviewing the evidence before the court, the court is convinced that the prosecution has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“All the stories the defendant told the court in his testimony was mumbo jumbo and riddled with lies.

“The defendants’ conduct is reprehensible and the court is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the prosecution has proved its case.

“Consequently, the defendant having been found guilty of the one-count charge of rape is hereby sentenced to 25-years imprisonment. This is the judgment of the court,” Soladoye said.

The judge also ordered that Oloyede should be registered as a sex offender in the Sex Offenders Register which is maintained by the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State prosecution team led by Mr Olusola Soleye said that the convict had committed the offence sometime in 2018 at his home at No 2, Adelaja St., Ikorodu, Lagos.

During the trial, the prosecution presented four witnesses; the complainant (name withheld), her sister, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and medical doctor. The defendant testified solely in his defence.

The prosecution tendered the complainant’s blood-stained underwear and a black-tie as exhibits to the court.

The 25-year-old complainant in her testimony before the court said that the convict resides in her neighbourhood and they had an encounter on her way home from church.

According to her, Oloyede shook her hand and thereafter she obeyed his every command. She said she followed him to his house and was led into a room where there were numerous fetish items.

The witness told the court that the convict asked her to kneel and he made several incantations.

She said when she wanted to leave a struggle ensued and Oloyede had forceful sexual intercourse with her and inserted a fetish substance in her private part.

The complainant noted that after the deed, the convict told her not to tell anyone about what transpired between them.

She said she reported the crime to the authorities immediately after she left the residence.

Oloyede while testifying in his defence denied the allegations of rape.

According to him, the complainant was his fiancee and that they regularly had consensual sexual intercourse. He denied inserting fetish items into her private part.

