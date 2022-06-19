Ex-minister insists on power shift to end domination in 2023

A former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has charged the electorate, particularly from the South, to support a power shift from the North to the South with their votes to end regional marginalisation. He gave the warning late Saturday while fielding questions from journalists on the 2023 southern presidency position of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“What I’m saying to you is that I am a southerner. I support and I ask all southerners and everybody that has any understanding of life to support southerners. We all own this country; we believe in this country. I don’t hate any northerner. We agreed, once North, once South.

“Any of you who does anything to thwart that effort to bring governance to the South, I don’t care who in the South, but we must bring governance to the South for eight years and take it back to the North for another eight years.

“That is the most equitable thing I will want to be done as a lawyer. Anything contrary is dead on arrival; nobody will support that,” he averred.

Gbagi said to actualise that the presidency shifts to the South in 2023, which he lamented has been undermined by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s acceptance to be the running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, one of the three presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria must be voted in.

He noted that’s the only condition that’ll make Nigeria move forward.

Gbagi, who’s the Delta State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the 2023 election, listed the three candidates as SDP’s Prince Adewole Adebayo, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The industrialist, who defected as an aspirant from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) a few days to its governorship primary, however, enjoined Nigerians to go for the 50-year-old Adebayo whom he described as his choice and the best.

“I will support a presidential candidate from the South because I’m from the South. So, let us not waste time because I don’t know how to pretend. “There are three presidential candidates from Southern Nigeria as we speak today.





There’s Adebayo from Ondo State is the presidential candidate for SDP. He is a young lawyer, a 50-yr-old man and very vibrant.”