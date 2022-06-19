Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers, including NUT president, for failing to sit for competency test

Kaduna State Government has sacked 2,357 primary school teachers who failed to sit for the competency test conducted by the Universal Basic Education Board (KASUBEB) recently.

A statement by KADSUBEB on Sunday and issued by the spokesperson of the Board, Hauwa Mohammed said the board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021.

However, the statement averred that 2,192 primary school teachers, including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, had been sacked for refusing to sit for the competency test.

While 165 teachers out of the 27,662 teachers who sat for the test were sacked due to poor performance.

“The services of teachers who scored below 40 per cent are no longer required, and their appointments have been terminated from the Public Service for their poor performances.





“Teachers who scored 75 per cent and above were recognised as those who passed the test and qualified for attending courses in leadership and school management,” she said.

Commenting further, the qualified teachers would be included in Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programmes to enhance their capacities to deliver quality teaching to pupils.

Speaking on the development, the state NUT chairman, Ibrahim Dalhatu, described the sacking of the affected teachers as illegal.

Throwing more light, he said the union had secured a court order restraining the board from conducting the competency test.

“Unfortunately, they went ahead to conduct it without recourse to the rule of law,” he added.