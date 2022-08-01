Ex-LASU VC, Hussein dies at 75

The former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, Prof. Lateef Hussein, is dead.

He died after a brief illness on Sunday evening at aged 75.

Hussein, a Professor of Physics and educational administrator was the sixth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He served between 2005 and 2011.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello confirmed Prof Hussein’s demise in a statement by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Monday.

The vice-chancellor expressed deep shock at the news, describing the late professor as not just her former boss but a great scholar.

It will be recalled that Prof Ibiyemi served as deputy vice-chancellor while Prof Hussein was the vice-chancellor.

She said Prof Hussein’s remains would be buried today at Atan Cemetery according to Islamic rites.

