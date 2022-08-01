Army training commander tasks examination panel, candidates on excellent performance

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General SO Olabanji, has urged members of the Examination Panel and Directing Staff for Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) 2022 to continually uphold the virtue of integrity and good character.

He stated this in a statement issued and made available to Journalists by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, TRADOC, on Monday in Minna, just as Maj. Gen. Olabanji drew their attention on the absolute need to uphold the sanctity, security and integrity of examination processes throughout the examination period.

General Olabanji, who is also the Examination President, stressed the need to produce officers with impeccable characters, capable of tackling the contemporary security challenges bedevilling the country.

The statement added that the TRADOC Commander, Nigerian Army made the assertion while addressing members of the Examination panel and observers on Sunday, 24 July 2022, at the Ihejirika Auditorium, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He noted that in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) vision, the onus has been placed on TRADOC NA to create a new regime for realistic training for the Nigerian Army (NA), hence NA training institutions are being repositioned to train officers and men who can collectively achieve the objective of the COAS.

“General Olabanji further reminded the members of the Examination team, the responsibilities and enormous tasks of invigilating, supervising and markings of promotional examinations in NA, which require discipline, dedication and fairness.

“He added that they were selected based on their known abilities and uprightness, thus they have and should uphold the trust the system has put in them by diligently carrying out their tasks without any prejudice”, the statement maintained.





Earlier in his welcome address to the TRADOC NA and Examination teams, the Chief Host and Commander Infantry Corps, Maj. Gen. VO Ezugwu appreciated the COAS for his continuous support in ensuring that officers of the NA are properly trained, adding that HQs Infantry Corps Centre will ensure that the security and administration of all participating members are adequately handled.

Consequently, in continuation with the series of activities lined up for the SSCQE 2022, the Examination President advised the candidates to be diligent, hard-working and above board in pursuance of their career in the NA.

Maj Gen Stephenson Olugbenga Olabanji made this admonition while addressing the candidates for the Examination on Sunday, 31 July 2022, intimating them that the Examination Panel has forwarded acceptable requirements and solutions for the Examination.

He reminded the candidates that their good performance in the examination is a key determinant of their progress in the Nigerian Army, just as he also assured them of fairness and transparent assessment, pointing out that, there is nothing to fear as members of the Examination Panel and Directing Staff are men of integrity and good character.

He however advised the candidates to put in their best, be focused and avoid any form of distractions. General Olabanji equally warned that NA has zero tolerance for cheating, aiding, abating and any form of examination malpractices.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that the highlight of the brief was a group photograph and an interactive session where observations and questions by the candidates were attended to.

Present at the event, were the Chief of Training TRADOC NA and Examination Coordinator 1, Maj Gen JAL Jimoh, Representatives of Army Headquarters’ Departments of Transformation and Innovation, Army Standard and Evaluations, Directors and Deputy Directors from TRADOC NA and selected Directing Staffs, stressing that the occasion was hitch-free.