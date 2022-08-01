Gunmen abduct nursing mother, 4-month-old baby, 2 others, demand N10m in Bauchi
While confirming the development, Bauchi State Police Command through its PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili explained that “At about 2.00hrs, unknown gunmen stormed the house of one Mr Nnami Sunday a businessman at Rafin Ciyawa village in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State took away his wife, Mrs Mercy Nnami 42 years old with her 4 months old baby boy and a sales boy, one Bala Ali who is 27 years old”.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- Gunmen abduct nursing mother, 4-month-old baby, 2 others, demand N10m in Bauchi