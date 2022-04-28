FCE Akoka matriculates 528 students

Federal College of Education (FCE), Akoka, has yesterday matriculated five hundred and twenty-eight (528) students into both National Certificate in Education (NCE) and Professional Diploma in Education programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The National Certificate in Education (NCE) is comprised of 458 students while 70 students are matriculated into Professional Diploma in Education.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony on Thursday in Lagos, the Provost of the College, Dr Wahab Azeez urged the students to exhibit discipline, loyalty, honesty and good character at all times.

The Provost told them to avoid wasting their energy in pursuit of unlawful acts or destructive union activities that are tantamount to misplaced priorities and contributing to lowering of standards of Education.

He, therefore, enjoined them to combine both academic and moral excellence throughout their stay as a student at the College.

Wahab stated that the students should refrain from all acts which are contrary to the rules and regulations of the College in order not to jeopardize the realization of your life ambitions





“You should refrain from all acts which are contrary to rules and regulations of the College in order not to jeopardize the realization of your life ambitions; these unsavoury acts include examination misconduct, admission fraud, certificate forgery, cultism, fighting, theft, extortion, rape, illicit drug dealings, membership of unlawful secret cults and societies and so on,” he said.

