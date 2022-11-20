Event centre operators causing traffic congestion on Lagos roads ― Govt

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has reiterated that a well-structured parking system is crucial to effective and efficient traffic management in line with the Smart City status of the State. This is even as the State government blamed event centre operators for traffic congestion along many roads in the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola gave this hint over the weekend when he paid a working visit to the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), at GRA Ikeja, saying the Ministry will synergize with the agency and all other relevant agencies to improve traffic management and transportation in the State.

Toriola added that an effective parking system is one of the sustainable urban mobility principles to improve traffic, noting that the sight of a road full of vehicles trying to find a parking space, worsens traffic by slowing down movement, hence the State Government’s commitment to a well-structured parking system.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the need for an improved parking culture by residents and event centre operators alike whose activities contribute to traffic congestion. He added that Road Safety Audits and Traffic Studies often reveal that operators of event centres do not comply with the approved number of vehicles their facilities can accommodate which is the reason why they extend to the roads.

Welcoming the Permanent Secretary, the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs Adebisi Adelabu solicited the support of the Ministry in achieving its mandate saying the Agency is working to integrate all the 57 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State into a unified Parking System.

She reiterated that the statutory responsibility of the Agency is to set up and operate a more efficient parking system, saying the Agency is embarking on a sensitisation drive to enlighten and educate the public about its activities through various means of communication.

The LASPA General Manager further revealed that the vision of the State Government is to decongest Lagos roads by regulating all forms of parking, and registering existing private and public parks into a well-designed and coordinated parking system.

