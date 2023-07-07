The Honourable Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution in Ebonyi State, Dr Ilang Donatus, has called on the people of the state to refrain from activities that could disrupt peace and unity.

Ilang made this appeal during a public lecture held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in the state capital to commemorate the retirement of the Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye.

He expressed appreciation to the police command for effectively carrying out its duties in combating insecurity and crime in the state.

“It is important to emphasize that peace and understanding among all citizens are crucial for promoting unity,” Ilang stated.

He stressed the need to pursue and promote peace and unity as ethical virtues in order to sustain the inclusiveness of the state government. Ilang urged the people to engage in activities that foster unity instead of seeking actions that could lead to problems.

The Commissioner congratulated the retiring Commissioner of Police for his dedication to combating crime throughout his service in the state. He also thanked him for laying a strong foundation that has promoted peace and unity across the entire state.

Ilang highlighted that the present administration in the state, under the leadership of Chief Francis Nwifuru, is anchored on peace. He assured the government’s readiness to collaborate with security agencies, including the police, to address conflicts and restore peace throughout the state.

This, he emphasized, is crucial for creating an environment where investment and business can thrive without security threats.

He commended the state police command for organizing the lecture with the theme “SECURITY CHALLENGES IN THE SOUTHEAST AND THE WAY FORWARD.” The lecture focused on finding lasting solutions to security challenges in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…