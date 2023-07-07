The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reiterated his desire to reinvigorate the Plateau State University, Bakkos to enable it to compete favourably with the global best Universities.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed this on Thursday when the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibiora Ike led the Management of the Institution on a courtesy call at New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

Barr. Mutfwang, who expressed his passion for education, said he will not only ensure the continued existence of Plateau State University but see that it becomes a centre of academic excellence in the country.

He appreciated the Pro-Chancellor for the selfless service he has rendered to Plateau State and the value he has added to Plateau State University by connecting the institution to the global society.

“Education is not something we should over-emphasize because it would have been a tragedy if Plateau State University was not up and running. One of the biggest assets we have on the Plateau is the human asset and I believe that there is no better place to train human capital than in the ivory tower.

“Therefore, it has become incumbent on us to ensure that Plateau State University does not only exist but that it is supported in any way we can to become a centre of excellence. I share the passion and commitment towards education and I don’t want us to have a University just for the sake of it. It should be able to compete with its peers across the globe.

“To this end, wherever I have reason to interact with top Government functionaries, and foreign diplomats, I have also taken it as a duty to promote Plateau State University.”

Governor Mutfwang said he was already talking with Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria about collaborating with higher institutions of learning to train and retrain lecturers from Plateau State University, adding that those were some of the steps he has taken to revamp and connect the institution to the global community.

He added, “I will constitute myself into the Chief Advocate of the progress of Plateau State University. We came in with a lot of constraints on the ground. I tell people that I am not a politician but I am into politics and therefore, when I make statements, I don’t make them out of politics.

“I speak the reality on the ground and one of the realities we found on the ground was that we have a huge liability. Therefore, the focus of this administration is on wealth creation so that we can lift our people out of poverty. Because if we do not find a way of increasing the capacity of the government to generate revenue, all the requests you have made will become a mirage.

“We are putting plans in place to ensure that we expand the Plateau economy, and that is the only way we can increase government revenue to enable us to service the social sector. I am confident that the plans we are about to roll out, before long, will begin to yield the desired dividends.”





Governor Mutfwang said with available resources, education will become a key priority of his administration and promised to look into the requests of the Management of Plateau State University.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibiora Ike congratulated Governor Mutfwang on his emergence as the true winner of the 18 March 2023 Governorship election in the state and described him as God-fearing, whose decisions are divinely inspired.

He explained that Plateau State University has not received subvention in the last 5 months, yet the staff refused to join civil servants who are currently on strike due to patriotism and loyalty to the state.

Top among government functionaries at the courtesy visit was the Deputy Governor, Hon. Ngo Mrs Josephine Piyo, Secretary to Government of the State, Arc. Samuel Nanchang Jatau; Chief of Staff Government House, Engr. Jeremiah Satmark, Head of Civil Service, Barr. Rauta Dakok, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Philimon Daffi.

