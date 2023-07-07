The Executive Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area Barr. Sunday Nwankwo has called on all agitators to desist from harassing, killing and destroying properties belonging to the people they claimed to love.

Barr. Nwankwo disclosed this when he condemned the attack on traders in some areas within the State by some gunmen alleged to be Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The gunmen were said to have stormed the popular Ishieke Market, Akaeze and Ohaukwu where they set Police Van ablaze on Monday then on Tuesday, they moved to the popular Ishieke Market and set a tricycle ablaze and destroyed goods worth thousands of Naira belonging to the petty traders before they moved to Akaeze market and destroyed goods in the area also.

But Nwankwo, on his part urged the agitators to desist from destroying people’s properties noting that, agitation can be achieved through dialogue and due process.

His words “The local government is calm no issues incidents. We are collaborating properly with the security agencies to ensure that there are no issues at the moment.

“Sit-at-home, my local government is cool no shoot out. Ebonyi State has been lucky we have not been observing sit-at-home the state government has continued to do its best in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure that the sit-at-home is not observed.

“I’m sure with the measure of consistency, they will achieve a high level of peace.

“Nothing beats negotiation, you cannot kill the same people you want to their freedom or lead. The agitation can be achieved through dialogue, and due process so that all the aspects of it can be cleared. ”

Meanwhile, Tricycle operators in Abakaliki have decried financial loss since Monday the gunmen’ strike.

Chibuike Okereke in an interview with Tribune online said the action of gunmen at Ishieke market on Tuesday has affected their business.

His words” That faithful day was Ishieke market day, these people scare everyone with their actions, on a market day like that we are always sure of making from five to ten thousand naira (5000-10,000) because people do come from towns and villages to buy goods. But with that action from gunmen traders ran for their lives, even buyers.

Yesterday people hardly came out for fear of being killed by gunmen, and you are seeing students on the road today because of their exams,” he said

Also, Mr Chidi Raphael a civil servant in the State said “The incident on Tuesday put fear in people that it affected their movement. Civil servants, businessmen, everybody is jittering. Though the security agencies are up and doing. Indeed, people are gradually going about their businesses but they leave in fear.

The activities of gunmen are not restricted to Ebonyi state, insecurity is everywhere in the country but with the latest developments, the southeast economy is being threatened.”

