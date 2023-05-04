Acting Rector, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa has admonished new students of the institution to shun deviant behaviours, indecent dressing and be responsible members of the society.

Akinteye gave this charge at the matriculation ceremony of 3,380 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Noting that the institution would not hesitate to sanction erring students, Akinteye urged the students to shun deviant behaviours, cultism, hooliganism, corruption, indecent dressing.

Rather, he tasked them to be diligent in their studies, seek guidance and advice from lecturers, management and staff of the institution.

He said: “At the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, we frown on any form of misconduct and won’t hesitate to sanction erring students.

“Therefore, we implore you to shun deviant behaviours and vices such as cultism, hooliganism, corruption, among others and embrace behaviors and conducts that reflect the ideals of responsible students and members of the society.

“I need to further advise you to be modest and decent in your dressing as well as approaches to issues.”

He equally challenged the new intakes to key into his vision for the institution by putting in the necessary efforts to become outstanding in their academic endeavours.

“I need to remind you that your journey toward the convocation ceremony is already in motion, and it is important that you do everything required of you to justify your selection out of the numerous students that sought admission into this great citadel of learning.

“Be sure to complete all necessary registrations; attend lectures promptly, complete all assignments and final projects, participate in continuous assessments, field works, and co-curricular activities, among others.

He assured the students of adequate security on campus, while he appealed to them to report any suspicious activities to the school authorities for immediate action.





For the 2022/2023 session, a total number of 3,380 students (2,004 for ND, 562 for ND-DPT, and 858 for HND) were admitted.

Acting registrar of the institution, Mr Dele Oladipo, administered the oath of allegiance on the matriculants.

Other dignitaries at the dignitaries are: deputy rector, Mr A.O Oladeji; acting registrar, Mr Oladele Oladipo; acting bursar, Mr Segun Oladipo; head of works and services, Mr O.O Abegunde; deans of faculties; directors of the institution’s directorates; heads of departments; students union leaders; members of staff; parents and guardians of the matriculantes.