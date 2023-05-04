Members of the 9th Oyo state Assembly, led by the Speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, have been conferred with honourary Justice of Peace (JP) title.

The Attorney General of Oyo State, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, who did the administration of oath of office on the legislators at the state assembly complex, said the conferment was in recognition of the lawmakers’ service to the state and humanity.

Oyewo explained that the lawmakers were deemed worthy because of their roles in promotion of peace in their various communities.

He, however, urged the recipients of the JP title to see the conferment as a call to be unrelenting in promoting the good of the society.

Though Oyewo pointed out that the JP title only lasted for one year and not a lifetime, he disclosed that to retain the title at the end of one year, holders of the honorary JP title must approach the state ministry of justice for renewal.

Oyewo said: “As at the last time we did this, we selected people from different sections of the society up to about 500 people.

“The decision to confer it on members of the House is that, already, the people have elected them as leaders via elections. They are representatives of the people so, when it comes to peace building, they are critical stakeholders and can even bring to bear their experiences in law making for peace building, that is why we see them community leaders and as stakeholders in peace building.

“And as an arm of government that is involved in development through law making, and basically, by all consideration, they’re eminently qualified to be conferred with the honor.”

Expressing joy at being among the youngest lawmakers to receive the award, Chief Whip of the Assembly, Honourable Yusuf Adebisi assured that the lawmakers were determined to continue to promote peace in their various constituencies.

Adebisi said: “I am particularly excited by this honour done to me and my colleagues at the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly. This will further spur us to be closer to our people and ensure resolution of crisis through reconciliation.”

Adebisi enjoined members of the public to embrace peace instead of resorting to violence or approaching law court to settle civil matters.





Others present at the event included Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Yetunde Awe, top officials of the Assembly Commission as well as senior officials from the ministry of justice.

