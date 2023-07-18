Mr Aliu Akoshile, the former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times newspaper, has challenged practising journalists in the country for underreporting the environment.

Akoshile, who currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of NatureNews, made this challenge on Tuesday during a two-day Environmental Journalism Workshop organised for 50 media personnel at the Dangote Cement plant in Obajana, Kogi State.

Akoshile highlighted that issues related to the environment are significantly underreported by journalists.

“The environment in which we all live is a crucial subject that journalists should take an interest in and give prominence to in their reporting. Unfortunately, the opposite is the case,” he stated.

He further emphasised that environmental sustainability is an attitude and a way of life that everyone must contribute to preserving.

“The environment has existed before us, and we need it more than it needs us. Therefore, we must protect it from harm for our own benefit as humans,” he added.

Akoshile pointed out that the International Press Institute (IPI) reports have recently raised concerns about the lack of priority given to environmental reporting in the media.

He highlighted that without a conducive environment, there cannot be free movement of both humans and animals, nor can activities like sports, businesses, and other important endeavours thrive.

