The Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, has donated mother and child items to the Odo Ona Primary Healthcare Centre in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking during the presentation of the items to the healthcare centre on Tuesday, the president of the club, Rotarian Olusegun Aremu, said that the gesture was in line with Rotary’s Maternal and Child mandate.

He said the idea is to assist mothers and their children through the provision of basic items like mosquito nets, diapers, blankets and socks, among others.

Aremu said: “The gesture is one of the mandates of the Rotary; that we have to care for the health of the mother and child, and we have a dedicated month for that, which is July. It is the month of Maternal and Child Health in Rotary.

“The Odo Ona primary healthcare centre is our adopted healthcare centre and we come here to support during the Maternal and Child Week, the Polio Week and during Hepatitis B vaccination programme.

“Therefore, the essence of our gesture is just to support the development of humanity through various interventions which the Rotary Club is noted for.”

The matron of the club, Mrs Abiola Ajao, thanked members of the club for their support always, adding that such assistance goes a long way in helping mothers and their children.

Other members of the club like Rotarians Olugbenga Adewoye, Kehinde Adeoye, Olaitan Craig, and Wuraola Oluwaseun, among others, accompanied the president for the donation.

