The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, the Executive Chairman of the Apapa Local Government, seeking improved collaboration in the area of accessibility to the ports.

During the visit, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the NSC, explained the roles of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT).

According to Honourable Emmanuel Jime, “The NSC, in its mandate, has the responsibility of ensuring efficiency in the delivery of services at the ports. What that means in effect is that we have to partner and collaborate with all stakeholders to implement such efficiency.

I believe the Apapa Local Government also shares this vision. We have developed various tools to ensure the delivery of such a mandate. One of those tools, in the wisdom of the Federal Government, was the establishment and delivery of a port document called: The Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM).

“The NPPM is a harmonisation of all the Standard Operating Processes (SOP) of all stakeholders in the port industry in order to facilitate the conduct of seamless businesses in our ports. The Federal Government, in its wisdom, selected the NSC as the lead agency for the implementation of the NPPM.

“Again, the government went further to establish the Ports Standing Task Team (PSTT). Like the NPPM, the PSTT is populated by different agencies of government with the Shippers Council selected as the Lead Agency in its implementation. The PSTT is set up to enable the implementation of the NPPM.

“In the course of implementing the PSTT, we need to partner with all stakeholders in the Port City council, and there is no better partner than the Local Government itself.

“Apapa Local Government has been collaborating and supporting the PSTT to implement its mandate seamlessly, but like Oliver Twist, we want more collaborations. We want to say thank you and also ask for more partnerships.”

Responding, the Apapa Local Government Chairman, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, said the Council and the NSC have collaborated and will continue to collaborate in several areas to ensure seamless access to the port.

“We are more than happy to collaborate with the NSC. We have ensured that we don’t give approval to the ‘good boys’ to continue collecting illegal tolls on the ports access roads. This has helped in reducing the number of trucks on our access roads.

“We will continue to partner with NSC and relevant government agencies to ensure smooth access to Apapa. However, we need Federal Government agencies based in Apapa to do more CSR projects here. Our drainages are bad, waste is everywhere. The Federal agencies can do more,” Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo stated.

