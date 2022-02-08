Enugu LG polls: ENSIEC says it will not deploy BVAS

To clear the air on the anxiety over the upcoming local government polls in Enugu State, the state Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has said that it has no plans to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the February 23, 2022, local government election in the state.
