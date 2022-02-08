Enugu LG polls: ENSIEC says it will not deploy BVAS

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Enugu LG polls: ENSIEC says it will not deploy BVAS, violence, Election, Ondo state, edo state, Akeredolu,election, Kogi, SDDC, presidential election, votes, staff passed

To clear the air on the anxiety over the upcoming local government polls in Enugu State, the state Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has said that it has no plans to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the February 23, 2022, local government election in the state.

A commissioner in ENSIEC, Mr Solomon Udeh disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu during a media roundtable ahead of the 2022 Enugu State local government elections.
Udeh said that the non-deployment of the device was down to the issues of logistics and finance.
According to him, one of the logistics of the election was finance and the usage of the device is not captured in the commission’s budget.
“One of the logistics of election is finance and it has not been captured in our budget,” he said.
The commissioner, however, assured the stakeholders that the usage of BVAS would be deployed in subsequent local government elections in the state.
On the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Udeh said that the electoral umpire was waiting for the resolution of the crisis in the party.
He said that ENSIEC was reaching out to the three different factions of the party in the state and hoped that they would resolve their crisis within a reasonable time.
“We are handling their files and if they resolve within themselves, we will know what to do.
“We are in constant communication with the national leadership of the APC. If we get their response, we will get the appropriate faction informed,” he said.
The commissioner, however, said that the electoral umpire had between February 2 and 10, 2022 to conclude the compilation of names and data of candidates in the election.
Udeh said that ENSIEC would ensure that result sheets were made available in all the polling units across the state during the election.
“There will be result sheets in all polling units but they might not go out at the same time with the sensitive materials,” Udeh said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate.  BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Enugu APC crisis deepens as Ben Nwoye resumes as caretaker chairman

Latest News

Lawan meets regulatory agencies in education sector over alleged hike in school fees

Latest News

Any party with northern candidate in 2023 will lose ― Akeredolu

Latest News

CJN slams Malami, says FG often files more charges than it can prove

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More