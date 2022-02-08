Enugu APC crisis deepens as Ben Nwoye resumes as caretaker chairman

There was a sharp twist to the Enugu APC Chairmanship imbroglio as erstwhile Caretaker Committee Chairman of Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, resumed duties at the party’s office.

Penultimate weekend Barr Ugochukwu Agballah had returned to Enugu to a tumultuous reception by his supporters after he was purportedly inaugurated alongside 33 other APC state chairmen in Abuja.

He had proceeded from the Spanish Ibiam International Airport, Emene Enugu, to the state party secretariat located at GRA, Enugu.

Former Caretaker Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, had cried foul and insisted that Agballah was never inaugurated or certificated as state chairman.

He then sought to put records straight, and his reaction was predicated on the seeming inability of factions of the party in the state to harmonise which heralded the non-issuance of certificate to anyone by the National Leadership of the party.

Nwoye said he’s in the office to continue administration of the party affairs and also take an on the spot assessment of the damages done in the office by some hoodlums on Friday.

Nwoye in a chat with our correspondent said he has taken full control of their party’s office adding that the National Leadership authorised his actions as power abhors vacuum while assuring that all efforts are being made to ensure that the issues are resolved.

