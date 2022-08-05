Enugu 2023: PDP candidate Peter Mbah promises E-governance, access to information

By Igbonaka Chukwu 
Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Peter Mbah has promised to introduce E-Governance if elected governor of Enugu state in 2023.
The PDP candidate stated this in an interactive session with critical stakeholders on his vision for Enugu state and noted that his administration will deploy E-governance.
In his words “we will strengthen our institutions, invest in capacity building in our public sector; ensure transparency and accountability in governance”
“We are going to rely heavily on E-Governance to take the government to the citizens; whether it is E-Governance to citizens, E-Governance to business, E-Governance to employees or E-Governance to government (G2G). We are going to ensure we elevate all the service levels across the board.”
Barrister Peter Mbah further added that he will publish what he called “Performance contract with Ndi Enugu known as citizens charter where he will explain all the policies and financial management system; fiscal policies and how he would manage the resources of the state” he ended.
Meanwhile, the PDP candidate noted that in no distance time he would unveil his manifesto and all the programs he hopes to implement if elected as Governor adding that it would include his Agricultural Program, Education, and Infrastructure.

